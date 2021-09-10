10.9.2021
Partisan security forces: Zimbabwe’s election risks?
The biggest barrier to the holding of credible, free and fair elections in Zimbabwe, which are constitutionally due in 2023, is the highly partisan and
extremely politicized security forces.
Zimbabwe police fired tear gas to disperse a crowd gathering for bread at a shopping centre near central Harare [Philimon Bulawayo/Reuters]
The key to ensuring free and fair elections is to urgently reform Zimbabwe’s security sector to remove it from any involvement in the country’s civilian and political affairs.
