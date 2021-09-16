13:55 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Teachers’s protest conviction quashed by high court

MASVINGO High Court Judges Justice Sunsley Zisengwe and Justice Garainesu Mawadze on Wednesday 15 September 2021 quashed the conviction and 16-months imprisonment of Shilla Chisirumunhu, a Masvingo-based teacher, who was convicted in 2020 for participating in a protest demanding improved salaries and working conditions for teachers.