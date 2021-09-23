13:47 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zim govt shouldn’t cry foul when given taste of its own bitter bullying medicine

I could not help laughing my head off, listening to some so-called political analysts - who were, in fact, nothing more than the ruling elite's shameless apologists and defenders - crying foul, on the state broadcaster (ZBC TV), over alleged 'unfair interference' in Zimbabwe's internal affairs, by the US (United States) embassy in Harare.