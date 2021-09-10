Zimbabwe: Data Analyst, Rooted in Trust

ABOUT THE PROJECT
The Rooted in Trust project works to combat COVID-19 rumors and misinformation in Afghanistan, Lebanon, Iraq, Zimbabwe, Colombia, Brazil, Mali, DRC, Sudan and South Sudan. We work to create impact at the local level and inform approaches to rumor management at the global level. The project is supported by a Global Technical Advisory team made up of media, humanitarian, data science and information management experts.
In Phase 1 of the project, we collected more than 19 thousand rumors in 14 languages and supported more than 30 local trusted information providers. In this critical phase of the pandemic, we will build on these efforts to listen and respond to the information challenges faced by vulnerable groups in humanitarian contexts, encouraging open dialogue between citizens and scientists and stronger and more collaborative partnerships between information providers (such as local media) and humanitarian and health sources.
ABOUT THE OPPORTUNITY
The Data Analyst, Zimbabwe is tasked with wrangling qualitative and quantitative rumor data and working to find trends and information that will help us better understand community perceptions of the pandemic and vaccines. The DA will help partners and team members ensure qualitative data is collected in a consistent, continuous way and help analyze feedback with a focus on the concerns, fears and hopes that are behind rumors and drive misinformation. The DA will support the Internews team and its partners address misinformation; provide input for feedback reports for humanitarian partners to inform decision-making; and improve information provision with timely, locally relevant, and reliable information people trust.
LOGISTICS
This is a remote-first position. The ideal candidate is based in Zimbabwe. You must have work authorization in your location that does not require sponsorship from Internews.
Wherever possible, we work to try to find solutions for international hiring that work for both the company and the candidate. This means that some of the particulars around the offer for a role will be dependent on several factors, and that the benefits and salary structure that apply to a position will ultimately be based upon the candidate’s location and where the role is hired.
OUR COMMITMENT TO FOSTERING A CULTURE OF BELONGING
We are an organization of dynamic, mission-driven individuals who are passionate about our core values and about supporting positive changes in the world. We pride ourselves on our commitment to innovation and flexibility. We believe that diverse teams are strong teams and work to support an ethic of belonging, dignity, and justice for all people. Our current team includes a mix of genders, parents and non-parents, and people of multiple races, nationalities, ages, sexual orientations and socio-economic backgrounds. We are an EEO employer and encourage candidates of all races, genders, ages, orientations, ethnicities, and national origins to apply, and welcome those with alternative backgrounds and experiences.
DAY-TO-DAY TASKS will include:
- Support feedback gathering by Internews staff and partners by evaluating methodology and suggesting improvements where necessary;
- Collate, clean, and analyze data collected by Internews and partner organizations through community engagement activities like call-in radio shows, social media interactions, face-to-face interactions, including those by front line aid workers, media and other channels as deemed relevant.
- Produce regular Rumor and Feedback reports for humanitarian, media, and health partners to improve their understanding of the concerns and questions among the affected population.
- Work alongside and collaborate with researchers, journalists, and humanitarian communicators;
- Provide input into the editorial process by providing regular updates to the Content Creator and the content production team on recurrent or emerging topics and trends;
- Support monitoring and evaluation activities to assess impact, reach and quality of the ongoing project;
- Perform any other duties as assigned by the supervisors;
- Understanding of and demonstrating commitment to upholding Internews’ Core Values.
QUALIFICATIONS WE’RE LOOKING FOR
- Strong qualitative data analysis, research and information management experience in fast-changing humanitarian contexts and with variable datasets
- Experience and/or understanding of sentiment analysis and/or social media listening tools a plus
- Strong understanding of the humanitarian system to ensure data collection (Kobo, ODK) and provision follow the Core Humanitarian Standards and that information can be sourced in a timely manner among partners on the ground
- Strong writing skills to ensure Humanitarian Bulletins are accurate and incorporate humanitarian principles and editorial guidelines
- Experience working in humanitarian and/or health emergencies
- Monitoring, evaluation and learning experience a plus
- Strong understanding of the local context; network of local peers active in social media and news channels
- Data visualization skills and knowledge of relevant software to produce infographics a plus
- Strong understanding of and commitment towards editorial values of the project
- Self-motivated and able to work in a fast-paced environment
- Must be self-reliant, resourceful, a good problem-solver, good humored, and flexible
- Fluency in spoken and written English
- Fluency in spoken Ndebele and Shona an added advantage
Preferred
Note: Candidates who do not have these preferred qualifications, but are interested and willing to learn, are encouraged to apply.
- Strong software skills to ensure proper design and layout of regular reports
How to apply
To apply, please submit CV and optionally a cover letter via our Careers page.