Zimbabwe govt COVID-19 response driven by ignorance and ego than logic and science

Indeed, science is one those vexing subjects – from as early as our school days – and, can be very frustrating.
I would know this, from personal experience.
Nonetheless, science is not some out-of-this-world concept – which, should sound like Greek to most of us – but, the mere explanation of things that we’re familiar with on a daily basis.
For instance, we all know that, once one feels an itch, they reflexly scratch the area affected.
That is common sense, and understandable by every Tom, Dick, and Harry – and one does not necessarily need to comprehend the science behind what processes cause skin to itch, how exactly the message is sent to the brain, how in turn this is processed, and then the instructions are transmitted to the nearest or readiest hand and finger muscles to move and scratch the bothersome place.
In spite of the complexes of the science involved in scratching an itch – nonetheless, no one needs be a rocket scientist to feel and scratch one.
The same applies to viruses and vaccines – in this regard, the SARS-Cov-2 that causes COVID-19, and the subsequent vaccines that have been developed, and thrown the world into a seemingly uncontrollable fear and frenzy.
Those who have done even junior certificate science will understand what virus and bacterium are, and how they work.
Similarly, we will know what a vaccine is – considering that, most of us have been vaccinated as babies and children against such diseases as measles, polio, diphtheria, and others.
Simply put, viruses and bacteria are micro-organisms often causing diseases.
Furthermore, a vaccine is an antigenic preparation used to stimulate the production of antibodies and procure immunity from one or several diseases.
What is immunity? This is the ability of an organism to resist infection owing to the presence of specific antibodies, or through inoculation, or inherited, or acquired resistance.
Infection, in this regard, means the uncontrolled growth of harmful microorganisms in a host, the disease caused by the pathogen, and a viable sign of such a disease.
In other words, what someone vaccinated against COVID-19, for instance – even with the best ever vaccine ever produced by humankind, with hundred percent (100%) efficacy as safety – can expect is protection from falling sick, and possibly death.
It does not, and never meant, that they can not get the virus into their bodies – neither does it mean that, whilst this pathogen is still in their bodies (and, hopefully being attacked by their antibodies), they can not pass it on to others.
I would have thought this was basic junior certificate stuff – which, most of us could readily understand.
So, what I still fail to understand is why on this planet, people are being covertly forced to be vaccinated?
Where is the logic and science behind the notion that those who are not vaccinated are a danger to those who have received the jab?
The fact is that, both those who have been vaccinated, and those who have not been vaccinated, can still get the virus, and pass it to others – the only difference being that, those who have been inoculated are most likely not to fall gravely sick.
So, what is this uncontrollable fear and terror of unvaccinated people? Why are they being forced to resign from their jobs – as we have witnessed with the recent statements by the government of Zimbabwe, and other private business entities, as OK Zimbabwe, TelOne, and so many other joining the bandwagon, seemingly on a frenzied daily basis?
As a matter of fact, no medication is 100% perfect, and as we have already witnessed, especially recently in Israel – which had already fully vaccinated the majority of its citizens – it is reported that nearly eighty-six percent (86%) of new COVID-19 infections are of those who had received the jab.
Is it shocking? No, not at all – since this is exactly what we have all known about vaccines and pathogens, from our days at school.
What is shocking though, is these apparently illogical and unscientific decisions by the government of Zimbabwe, and companies that have blindly followed suit – as if they do not have a single scientist within their midst.
In fact, if there a single scientist within their realm, they would have known that naturally acquired immunity – after an individual recovered from a disease, such as COVID-19 – has since been shown to be stronger than that induced by inoculation.
I do not know why these companies are doing this, but I believe I know why the government is.
This is an institution that has never been commended for doing anything right in the past two decades – having topped the charts of some of the most embarrassing and notorious deeds, such as the highest inflation in the world, possessing a worthless currency, some of the most horrendous human rights abuses, grand electoral fraud stifling of media freedom, people dying from ancient diseases as cholera, one of the highest HIV/Aids infections in the world, and the list just keeps expanding.
Therefore, when they were commended for one of the best COVID-19 vaccination programs on the continent, they just had to make sure that everyone received the jab – by hook or by crook – even that entailed implementing illegal and underhand means, as the overt and covert forced vaccinations.
They are not doing this because they are interested in an “saving of lives” – since this has already been disproved both by science and events on the ground – but, the irresistible desire for the “once in a blue moon” positive news coverage.
No wonder the ruling elite still freely gather in droves, and the severely inadequate public transportation (under ZUPCO) continues to be major superspreaders, due to frightening crowds awaiting buses.
It is about ego and arrogance – never about logic and science.
© Tendai Ruben Mbofana is a social justice activist, writer, author, and political commentator. Please feel free to contact him on WhatsApp/Call: +263715667700 / +263782283975, or Calls Only: +263788897936 / +263733399640, or email: [email protected]Post published in: Featured