6:34 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe govt COVID-19 response driven by ignorance and ego than logic and science

As the COVID-19 pandemic continues to make global headlines, and issues of how to respond to it - most particularly, faced with restive populations divided between those who want to be vaccinated, and adamantly refusing the jab - there are national leaders who have been exposed more for their grand ignorance and arrogance, than logic and understanding of science.