10:45 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe regime the one destabilizing country and inciting unrest by treating citizens like rubbish

If the ever-bungling Zimbabwe regime had been a roving circus act, they would have been a huge hit and guaranteed my undying devotion and following - as they have proven to be thoroughly amusing, with their clown-like comic antics of clumsiness and messing up.