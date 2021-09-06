19:17 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: ZLHR seeks release of refugees arbitrarily detained in prison

ZIMBABWE Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) has asked Chief Immigration Officer Respect Gono to cause the release of some refugees, who were rounded up from Tongogara Refugee Camp in Chipinge by some Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers together with Department of Immigration officials and arbitrarily detained at Chikurubi Female Prison and at Harare Remand Prison