10.10.2021 8:08
by Bulawayo24

Chamisa WhatsApp Status Lands Police Officer In Trouble

A police officer stationed at Mount Darwin police station Constable Spenser Chiteera is allegedly facing disciplinary action after he posted opposition leader Nelson Chamisa's picture on his WhatsApp status.

Chiteera posted the picture last month and captioned it “Ngaapinde hake mukomana” a statement being used by MDC Alliance supporters to endorse Chamisa.

Sources close to investigations said the cop has since been transferred to Bindura awaiting judgement.

“We are conducting a disciplinary action against Chiteera since he violated police act by endorsing an opposition party leader on his WhatsApp status,” said the source

Efforts to contact police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless.

Recently the police sent a strong warning to police officers who were now resorting to social media to express their disgruntlement against the ruling party. Byo24

Post published in: Featured

Related

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *