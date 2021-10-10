Chamisa WhatsApp Status Lands Police Officer In Trouble

Chiteera posted the picture last month and captioned it “Ngaapinde hake mukomana” a statement being used by MDC Alliance supporters to endorse Chamisa.
Sources close to investigations said the cop has since been transferred to Bindura awaiting judgement.
“We are conducting a disciplinary action against Chiteera since he violated police act by endorsing an opposition party leader on his WhatsApp status,” said the source
Efforts to contact police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi were fruitless.
Recently the police sent a strong warning to police officers who were now resorting to social media to express their disgruntlement against the ruling party.