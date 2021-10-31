8:18 by NewsHawks Have your say: ‘Mnangagwa must not contest the 2023 presidential election’

ZIMBABWEAN President Emmerson Mnangagwa (pictured) must regularise his illegitimate leadership position, but not contest the 2023 presidential election, as he would be a geriatric by then, prominent corporate executive Caleb Dengu — who is an ally of Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga — has said.