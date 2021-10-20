15:12 by Martin Have your say: Shots Fired At Chamisa’s Car In Mutare, “Bullet Narrowly Missed Him”

MDC Alliance Vice president, Tendai Biti said a bullet narrowly missed Chamisa. Biti, a former Minister of Finance and Economic Development, claims the ambush was organised by the ruling ZANU PF and state security agents. Said Biti: Our President s vehicles have just been attacked in an ambush outside Mutare. Gunshots have been fired