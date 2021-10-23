19:36 by NewsHawks Have your say: Zanu PF tense as factional intrigue overshadows upcoming conference

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa will preside over a potentially heated Zanu PF conference in Bindura next week amid bruising infighting in the Midlands and Masvingo, with the party leader expected to crack the whip on warring elements or contest the 2023 elections with a divided, faction-ridden political outfit.