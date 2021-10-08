15:10 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Zim court acquits slogan chanting duo

HARARE Magistrate Barbra Mateko on Thursday 7 October 2021 set free two Harare residents who had been on trial on charges of disorderly conduct for allegedly chanting a slogan while attending a court session for pro-democracy campaigner Makomborero Haruzivishe in April 2021.