10:04 by Staff Reporter Have your say: Zimbabwe Flooding Global Climate Summit with ‘Bloated Entourage’ of 100 People

Zimbabwean President Emmerson Mnangagwa will travel to Glasgow, Scotland, for the United Nations (U.N.) Climate Change Conference next week along with a “bloated entourage of over 100 people” of whom “more than 60 have nothing to do with Climate Change,” New Zimbabwe reported Thursday.