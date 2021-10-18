Zimbabwe Inmates Clinch Silver medal in online continental chess championships

They won the group with almost a perfect score but alas they drew their last game in the group against Netherlands. The match ended in a 2-2 all draw. the first game was an impressive 4 nil over Georgia 2. The team whitewashed their opponents in an interesting fashion.
The team was then paired against Czech Republic 2 another four nil was handed over to them. Zimbabwe continued with same vein of form as they walloped Russia 2 with another whitewash.
Norway 2 was anither team that was unfortunate to be paired against Zimbabwe as they were handed another four nil drubbing. Zimbabwe then played against North Macedonia and they won by 3.5-0.5.
In the final round Zimbabwe was paired against Netherlands whom they drew against. There was a truce 2-2 and the team finished as the top team in the final standings of the tournament. This was the first tournament in which Zimbabwe I nmates took part in and it shows that they are doing well. Zimbabwe then faced the winners of the other group, Mongolia in the final of the tournament they played on the 15th of October and in the first set Zimbabwe was fortunate and recorded a win against the highly ranked Mongolia who had finished in their pool as undefeated champions with a perefect score. Team Zimbabwe were the first to hand them defeat in the first final of the tournament when they won 2.5-1.5.
However, Zimbabwe's steam ran out as they failed to maintain their momentum in the second set of the final games which they played. Team Zimbabwe were humilated 0.5-3.5 to settle for a silver medal in their maiden appearance on an international stage in an online tournament. The team comprised of the following history-making players: Aleck Mushowani popularly known as Heavy Heavy of Harare Central Prison, Desmond Marufu- Harare Central, Leo Matibe Chikurubi Maximum and Nicholas Dhamota of Chikurubi Maximum. The above players are the ones who made history for the inmates. A lot of work was done as the only African representatives also made history by becoming the silver medallists. Africa was indeed well represented and the future of chess in Zimbabwe prisons is very bright.