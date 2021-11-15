7:58 by NewsHawks Have your say: Chiwenga to tackle Mnangagwa

IN a move that could have far-reaching political consequences for the ruling Zanu PF and the nation, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga is contemplating challenging President Emmerson Mnangagwa in the party’s elective congress next year, as the two powerful gladiators head for battle royale, amid a dramatic realignment of forces, deep state sources have told The NewsHawks.