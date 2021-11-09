Court orders RG’s office to allow fathers to take children’s birth certificates without the mothers

The judgment which was handed down on 8 November 2021 came after Bernard Tashu together with the Child rights activist, Petronella Nyamapfene approached the High Court to compel the Registrar to comply with the Birth and Death Registration Act which allows the fathers to apply for birth certificates for their children in circumstances where the mother abandoned or deserted the child. The Registrar was refusing fathers to secure birth certificates of their children without a marriage certificate or without the mother of the child.
Tashu was represented by the Child Rights lawyer, Pamela Musimwa of the Justice for Children, whilst Nyamapepfene was represented by Darlington Marange of the Zimbabwe Human Rights NGO Forum.