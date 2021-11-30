17:39 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If Zim regime focused more on improving citizens’ lives they wouldn’t be seeing everyone as a regime change agent!

As a little boy, whenever I whined and winged to my father, over how this or that person had wronged me, he always had some sound sage advice - "If everyone around you appears to always wrong you, then, in all likelihood, you are the problem".