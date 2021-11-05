Marry Mubaiwa publishes unseen picture of Chiwenga in SA hospital bed

Mubaiwa was attacking a central plank of the National Prosecuting Authority’s attempted murder charge – that she unplugged Chiwenga’s life support tubes.
The 40-year-old former model, posting on Twitter, said the charge was fabricated.
“Which cables were removed from this guy?” Mubaiwa quizzed while posting a previously unseen picture of Chiwenga at the NetCare Pretoria East Hospital in South Africa before he was airlifted to China.
She added: “That is when he was in South Africa in 2019. Make your own analysis, the truth must come out.”
In the picture, the emaciated former army commander is seen with his eyes closed, wearing a hospital gown under a colourful duvet.
Mubaiwa is currently facing a slew of criminal charges, all triggered by her spectacular fallout with Chiwenga who filed for divorce after making a remarkable recovery in China from his undisclosed illness.
On top of the attempted murder charge, she also faces charges of money laundering, fraud, exchange control regulations breaches and accusations that she assaulted her former child minder.
The ailing Mubaiwa accuses Chiwenga of interfering at the courts which have denied her permission to travel to South Africa for treatment. She also says she has been barred from seeing her three children with Chiwenga for two years.