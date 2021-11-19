20:54 by NewsHawks Have your say: Mnangagwa lawyer reported to Law Society of Zim for unprofessionalism

ATTORNEYS representing Zanu PF member Sybeth Musengezi, who has taken the ruling party and five senior officials to court over contentions of installing President Emmerson Mnangagwa as new leader illegally, have reported the President’s lawyers, particularly senior counsel Edwin Manikai (pictured), to the Law Society of Zimbabwe (LSZ) for “unethical” and “unprofessional” conduct.