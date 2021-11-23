14:58 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Ngarivhume scores first victory in challenge of prosecution over anti-looting demo

HARARE Magistrate Vongai Guwuriro on Monday 22 November 2021 upheld an application for exception to charges of inciting people to commit public violence filed by opposition Transform Zimbabwe political party leader Jacob Ngarivhume and ordered the State to amend its charge sheet so that it clearly specifies the particularities which created the alleged offence.