PYCD Press Statement on the Occasion of the 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence

Platform for Youth and Community Development (PYCD) is part of the progressive groupings and civic society organizations in the world that will be commemorating 16 Days of Activism against Gender Based Violence in style. The campaign that will run from the 25th of November to the 10th of December 2021 will unfold under the theme Orange the World: End Violence against Women Now!