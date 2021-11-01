7:23 by Ngomakurira Have your say: Stoking the fire in the hearth

If you have ever watched a chick breaking its way out of its shell or a newborn calf struggling to stand on its feet or indeed an infant emerging yelling from the womb, then you have some idea of what Paul is talking about when he says creation is ‘groaning in one great act of giving birth’. Essentially, that is what our planet, our universe, is doing; and each of us, throughout our life, is always coming to birth in our unique individual way.