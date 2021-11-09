10:29 by Staff Reporter Have your say: ZANU PF AT IT AGAIN – a leopard never changes its spots

More than 100 Mutasa district school heads were forced to undergo a Zanu PF training/induction program this weekend (6 to 7/11/21) at Knowstics Academy's Knowz Wonderland Recreational Park. The program was hosted by Knowstics' Founding Director Mrs Mukuwapasi and conducted by Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veteran Association's Provincial Political Commissar for Manicaland, Gift Kagweda, Col Magumise and other army personnel.