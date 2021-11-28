9:01 by Pindula News Have your say: ZESA Attributes Power Outage In Parts Of Harare To Overloading

Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company (ZETDC), a subsidiary of the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (ZESA) has apologised to its in Harare Region for the power outage around 0800 hrs. Pindula News presents the statements ZETDC released to that effect.