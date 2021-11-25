9:42 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabwe needs a president who actually listens more than he talks!

Ever since the advent of the so-called 'Second Republic'' (also deceptively misnamed, 'new dispensation', as there is hardly anything 'new' about those in power) through a military coup d'etat in November 2017 - the Zimbabwe regime has never tired touting its leader, Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa, as a 'listening president'.