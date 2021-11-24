8:15 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Zimbabweans’ own political myopia and desperation underpin their continued suffering

This morning I was planning to write an article imploring our veterans of the liberation struggle to revert to their 1960s and 1970s unrelenting resolve - anchored by unquestionable patriotism and unshakable fearlessness - to protect and safeguard the majority of this country's citizenry against a minority ruling establishment's brazen oppression and subjugation.