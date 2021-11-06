17:02 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: ZLHR rescues 90 year-old man and 27 Chiadzwa villagers arrested over protest against Chinese diamond miner

TWENTY-EIGHT Chiadzwa villagers were on Thursday 4 November 2021 released from prison custody after they were arrested by Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) officers for allegedly protesting against Chinese diamond miner, Anjin Investments.