Coronavirus – Zimbabwe: New lockdown measures announced

Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services, Honourable Monica Mutsvangwa during the 43rd post-Cabinet media briefing announced that Cabinet advised that all Government departments will stop face to face meetings and conduct critical meetings virtually.
“All government departments will stop face-to-face meetings. All remaining end-of-year planning and other such critical meetings shall be held virtually,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.
The Information Minister said communities were being urged to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to COVID-19 prevention measures and that the lockdown at Level Two would be extended for another two weeks.
“Communities at all levels are urged to remain vigilant and to continue adhering to COVID-19 prevention measure. COVID-19 lockdown measures have been extended by another two weeks,” said the Information Minister.
As at 14 December 2021, the country had 177 690 confirmed cases, including 130 279 recoveries and 4 745 deaths. To date, a total of 3 980 917 people have been vaccinated against COVID-19.
Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.