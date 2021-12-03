12:25 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Family of slain Gutu man demand report on fatal assault probe

THE family of a Masvingo man who died from injuries sustained after he was assaulted by suspected ZANU PF party supporters has given Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) a seven-day ultimatum to furnish it with an account detailing the outcome of a probe on a report of assault perpetrated against the deceased Nyasha Zhambe.