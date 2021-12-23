11:27 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: For Zimbabwe’s duty bearers, it’s never their fault – but always someone else’s!

If ever there were words or phrases I longed to hear coming out of our Zimbabwean leadership's mouths - both at local and national government levels - these would be, "We're to blame", "It's our fault", "We take full responsibility", and, "We are so sorry".