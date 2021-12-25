12:08 by Staff Reporter Have your say: High Court kicks out Obert Mpofu & wife from Esidakeni Farm

A court in Bulawayo on Thursday gave Zanu-PF secretary for administration Obert Mpofu 24 hours to vacate a disputed farm in Matabeleland North or be removed by the police. Justice Evangelista Kabasa granted an application by the human rights advocate Siphosami Malunga and business partners Zephaniah Dhlamini and Charles Moyo who say they bought the 550-hectare Esidakeni Farm which Mpofu has forcefully occupied.