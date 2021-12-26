10:17 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: How are pro-ZANU PF church leaders any different from prophets of Baal who stood behind King Ahab and Jezebel?

Indeed, some may say, actually most of our morden-day Christian churches and their leaders, the world over, have become like the false prophets of Baal - who now worship the Devil, be it directly or indirectly.