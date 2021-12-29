8:11 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If there are Zimbabweans who love suffering…fine – but I’m surely not one of them!

A couple of years ago, probably in 2017, I recall asking my dear wife Tinta why there were always those employees who appeared all too willing to be told what to do by their bosses at every turn (as if they lacked initiative), and were easily pushed around.