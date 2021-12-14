8:36 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: If Zimbabweans not angry enough over their oppression and suffering, then I don’t know what we really want!

After another bout of involuntary strenuous morning exercises - engaging in some heavy lifting of several twenty litre (20lt) plastic containers [weighing about twenty-five to thirty kilograms (25-30kg) each] - as I fetched water from a generous neighbor (who owns a borehole), I could not help being gripped by a gnawing sense of bewilderment and dismay.