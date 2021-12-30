8:46 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Low voter registration signals distrust in electoral system and lack of faith in main political parties

As the year 2023 beckons - with an anticipation of fierce and potentially bruising electoral contestation between Zimbabwe's two main political rivals, ZANU PF and MDC Alliance - one would have thought that excitement amongst the electorate would have been at an all-time high, attracting an overflow of new voter registrations.