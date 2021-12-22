5:59 by COTRAD Zimbabwe Have your say: Masvingo Youths Use sports To Campaign against Violence

Youths from Masvingo rural communities have embarked on a campaign against all forms of violence through various sporting activities. The sporting activities which are organized by Community Tolerance Reconciliation and Development (COTRAD) Peace Clubs for Masvingo District bring youths from ward 16, 17, 18 and 34 and other surrounding wards of Masvingo Central Constituency together to play for peace.