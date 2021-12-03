19:09 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: ‘Mr Top Russian Academic’, please come and live my life and see if you still think Zimbabwe is being misreported!

There is nothing that gets my blood boiling than someone who believes that a paltry one or so days' visit to a country - or, a trip to their local library - suddenly, transforms them into experts, who are more knowledgeable than the people who have lived in that country all their lives.