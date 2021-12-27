15:55 by Victor Chimbamu Have your say: Mushore Clinches 2021 Zimbabwe Open

Minerva Zimbabwe chess Open was a very unique chess tournament, which was an 8 round classical pulsating chess fiesta.The tournament had three sections namely: Open men, Ladies Open and the Developmental section. The atmosphere was the one for chess as the environment under which these games were played was very comfortable to the players as well as arbitrators who had a great tournament.