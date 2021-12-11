5:05 by VOA Studio 7 Have your say: Nelson Chamisa’s Bullet-Proof Car Fundraising Initiative Surpasses Target, Angers Zimbabwe Government Officials

“It’s not about a car. Its about citizens who have decided to take over. Citizens who now know that they can speak with one voice. Citizens, who are ready to run someone out of town. From Citizens Convergence for Change to Citizens Action for Change. This is symbolic.”