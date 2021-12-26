Smartest chess player at Zim Open 2021

He finished with 6 points and won himself $140 USD. Besides he is also the youngest Committee member as a Technical Director in the Zimbabwe Chess Federation Administration. He is a humble chess player who fancies Amish Giri a lot. The GrandMaster knows Tapiwa Gora by name as the greatest supporter who follows his games avidly! His traits come from this Grandmaster.
He has proved himself in the past tournament over the board as well as online Olympiad for the disabled as well as the ambled players. The guy socializes well with other players and commands a lot of respect. A former prefect at Churchill boy High school as well as the team Captain who represented Zimbabwe at school level as far back as form two when he was at Churchill in Botswana and South Africa respectively! He also went to Zambia. He has a wealth of experience through the exposure which he got from the tender age.