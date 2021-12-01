9:59 by The Lancet Have your say: Zimbabwe tackles typhoid and cholera through vaccination

In early November 2021, the Government in Zimbabwe started a so-called mop-up vaccination initiative with the typhoid conjugate vaccine (TCV) to reach children who were not immunised in the TCV vaccination campaign that took place in the country in May. In the 10-day vaccination campaign, more than 4 million children aged 9 months to 15 years received TCV.