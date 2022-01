18:03 by Staff Reporter Have your say: An urgent court application by Thokozani Khupe , as MDC-T’s Acting President, against Mwonzora

Thokozani Khupe filed an urgent court application by, as MDC-T's Acting President, against Douglas Mwonzora whom she says automatically expelled himself from the MDC-T when he declared himself as MDC Alliance leader on 3 Jan 2022 in a letter to ZEC