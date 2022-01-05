10:18 by Tendai Ruben Mbofana Have your say: Djokovic controversy exposes crumbling pro-mandatory COVID-19 vaccine house of cards

As tennis world number one Novak Djokovic sparks controversy over his granting of a medical exemption from mandatory COVID-19 vaccination requirement to enter Australia for the a major grand slam tournament - the expected outrage has inadvertently further laid bare double standards and confusion that threaten to bring down the vaccination house of cards.