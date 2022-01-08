7:47 by Eddie Cross Have your say: Failed Privatisation

I never knew that the cotton plant was indigenous to Africa. Perhaps that explains why it grows so well here and is totally aligned to our climate conditions. Even so, Africa plays only a small part, possibly less than 1% in the global supply of this essential fibre in global markets. That is a pity, because it is a crop which is hardy, requires an enormous amount of labour in its production and beneficiation and it is surprising to me that it receives so little attention.