Manyezero wins Masvingo Open

He drew his final round game against Tawanda Moyo in an agreed draw; not much chess was played by the two players. Patrick Gono of Masvingo came second with 5 points, he was tied on the same position with Rojas Muvingi who eventually came third on tie-break rules used by the Organizers which looked at head to head first then buchholz. The second placed player won $30, followed by $20 for the third placed player respectively. The tournament attracted players from as far as Harare, Filabusi, Chiredzi, Gutu, Mash Central that is Howard High school, Mutare. They were tied in second position, then fourth placed player was Martin Mudyanembga who had 4.5 points. He was followed by players with 4 points in fifth position. On special prizes, Emmanuel Rabvu was the best scholar pocketing some $15 for being the best player with 4 points. The ladies best player was Takunda Zivanomoyo who also pocketed $15. The youngest player was Rejoice Musora of Howard High School. She won $10 for her efforts. Yours truly and also took part in this tournament as he was just assessing the strength of the players. He finished with 4 points, winning three games, drawing two and losing one game against Doctor Mupepe in a seemingly drawn position under time pressure. The level of competition is increasing in this Province as the players are fighting tooth and nail for the prizes. The tournament was hosted at Regency Group of Hotels, Flamboyant Hotel and the venue was a donation by the Chief Executive Officer Mr Edson Zvobgo Junior who is also an avid chess player though he did not take part this time because of his busy schedule. The company was represented by Mr Patrick Gono who also had a podium finish. The Chairperson Mr Jerry Moyana was also very helpful as he offered some food which was prepared for lunch at the venue as well as having some logistical support from Mr Masimba Mutakaya who was the Chief Arbiter for the event.
The chairperson encouraged players to take the game seriously. He further postulated that the tournament has improved greatly and the participation is good. He also offered a place for players to train as they sharpen their skills. Kwa Jerry Kusadza was one of the places offered, the sports Center, and Flamboyant hotel at the pool Center were offered as the venues for use during training sessions. The food was supplied to the players for free and this made everyone play on a full stomach.
The tournament was a rapid one day tournament where each player had 30 minutes. This meant that the whole game was an hour long. This was not a Fide rated event, but next month the Piraishe Mabhena Memorial tournament which will be held in conjunction with the Zimbabwe Chess Federation will be rated. The tournament will be held at a venue to be announced in Chiredzi.
A total of twenty-eight players took part in this historic tournament as it attracted players from five Provinces. It was a good start for the year and we hope that as they host the Mabhena Memorial chess tournament, it will be rated and they have paved the way for preparations as they host this historic event. The event will likely have players from across the country, and daggers will be drawn as they fight for honors. The prize fund is likely to be more and if there are some well-wishers they can get in touch with the Masvingo Provincial Chess Association man on the ground who include the Chairperson Mr Jerry Moyana, Mr P Gono, Treasurer toname but a few individuals who can be contacted in order to make the event bigger and better. Exciting prizes will be made possible by your generosity to spread the gospel of church to all the corners of the country. The contact for the Chairperson is 0773387432 in case you need to donate towards the chess tournament to be held in Chiredzi next month.Post published in: Featured