14:25 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Masvingo trio charged over MOPO, a reincarnation of POSA

ZIMBABWEAN authorities on Monday 17 January 2022 arrested three Masvingo residents and charged them with contravening the Maintenance of Peace and Order (MOPO) Act, which is a reincarnation of the much loathed Public Order and Security Act, which was repealed three years ago.