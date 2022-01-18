19:51 by CITE Have your say: Mat’land Forum appalled by continued defiance of court orders on Esidakeni Farm

The Matabeleland Forum, a consortium of civic society organisations in the region, has expressed concern over the continued defiance of the law by ZANU-PF Secretary for Administration, Dr Obert Mpofu and Bulawayo businessman, Dumisani Madzivanyati who moved into Esidakeni Farm in Nyamandlovu while the matter is still before the courts.