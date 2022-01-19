14:50 by CITE Have your say: MDC Alliance fundraises for its Binga North candidate

The MDC Alliance in Matabeleland North is seeking to raise US$15, 000 in a fundraising campaign for its Binga North by-election candidate, Prince Dubeko Sibanda, who was recalled by the from Parliament in October 2020 by the Douglas Mwonzora-led MDC-T accusing him of joining the rival faction.