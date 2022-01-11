15:07 by The Zimbabwean Have your say: Mudha Was Fired For Defying Mnangagwa, Violence

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa fired his hitherto close lieutenant Owen Mudha Ncube from his position as State Security Minister because he had defied his orders to refrain from jostling for a Zanu PF leadership position in the Midlands province, NewZimbabwe.com has established.