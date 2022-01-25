11:28 by Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights Have your say: Muguti and Machona risk imprisonment for brazen contempt of court over demolitions

TAFADZWA Muguti, the Harare Metropolitan Secretary for Provincial Affairs and Devolution and Chitungwiza Municipality Acting Town Clerk Evangelista Machona risk imprisonment after they wilfully defied a High Court order which stayed all demolitions against informal traders’ structures in Harare and Chitungwiza.